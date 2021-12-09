Aesthetics industry’s new genius treatment interventions and hero protocols offer incredible results - Dr Nestor

Dr Nestor is an award-winning aesthetics doctor with a clinic in the heart of Edinburgh’s New Town. www.drnestor.co.uk

It is very often the case that patients will arrive at the clinic with not just one aesthetic complaint but many that they want to have addressed, including signs of aging, pigmentation, uneven skin tone and textural irregularities. Until recently, patients who wanted to have a myriad of complaints addressed needed to have a variety of different treatments from non-invasive laser-based treatments to more invasive options to achieve their desired outcome. But now leading clinics can offer treatment protocols that address multiple complaints simultaneously. One such example of this advanced technology is a treatment called Secret RF, which promises to be a real game-changer.

The science behind the treatment relies on a long-since favourite in both medicine and aesthetics, namely radiofrequency, working in tandem with microneedling. Suitable for all skin types, the treatment uses ultrafine needles that gently puncture your skin and deliver RF energy in the lower levels, which stimulate and remodel collagen to revitalize and refresh the appearance of the skin. Secret RF has two distinct advantages over rival microneedling treatments, though, which is why it is truly ground-breaking.

Sign up to our Opinion newsletter Sign up to our Opinion newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Firstly, it features adjustable needle penetration ranging from 0.5-3.5 mm offering customized dermal remodelling based on the area and the depth of the condition to be treated, and secondly it provides a unique combination of non-insulated or semi-insulated needles that can treat a wide range of applications for all skin types and issues.

By adjusting these micro-needles, Secret RF can deliver energy at the skin’s different depths, allowing the treatment to be tailored to effectively address each patient’s individual concerns, making it a truly bespoke treatment. With negligible discomfort to the patient, it is fast becoming a go-to treatment. Additionally, the downtime is minimal, between 24 and 72 hours, during which the skin takes on a slightly sunburnt appearance.

In the past, for those carrying an extra few pounds, invasive treatments such as liposuction were the only real option. But not anymore thanks to the arrival of truBody by truSculpt® into the market. This complete body shaping solution harnesses patented next generation truSculpt® iD and truSculpt® flex technologies to build muscle, enhancing strength; improve muscle tone, promoting a more flattering physique and help to chisel away pockets of stubborn fatty tissue.

The radiofrequency used in truSculpt® iD selectively targets fat in a highly efficient 15-minute procedure, allowing them to be eliminated naturally post-procedure. Entirely customisable the protocol has been designed to treat either one specific or multiple body areas in one session, depending on the individual patient’s needs. Treatable areas include the abdomen, the thighs and even love handles – all of which can benefit greatly from the treatment, resulting in a more sculpted physique.

Harnessing a unique Multi-Directional Stimulation (MDS) technology, truSculpt® flex is a personalised muscle building treatment that delivers three treatment options – prep, tone and sculpt - to simulate different workouts including intensified crunch, squat, and twisting actions, and therefore targeting specific muscle groups. Impressively, one 45-minute session equating to a staggering 54,000 sit ups.

Best of all, the unique truControl™ technology inherent to this system provides safe and consistent results through targeted, selective, and customisable delivery and offers range of treatment mode options allowing practitioners to personalise the treatment for each individual patient.

With so many brilliant innovations currently available, there is little need for drastic scalpel-led intervention, provided you choose your practitioner and clinic wisely.