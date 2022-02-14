In order to dislodge a giant mega-yacht being manufactured locally for Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, the bridge's middle section may have to be removed, with the masts too tall to pass through as it stands.

Bezos’ yacht, equipped with luxury features, is the largest of its kind. It is worth observing that between the 19th century and now, since the bridge has been standing, nobody else has demanded a yacht so big it does not fit within the dimensions of the shipbuilding yard.

Of course Rotterdam, which self-brands as the “Maritime Capital of Europe” has a shipbuilding industry to support. Now that this story is world news, it could be a great advertisement for their skills – if not, specifically, delivery service, ability to measure, or general foresight.

The Koningshaven Bridge, known colloquially as De Hef, was built in 1877, and was rebuilt after being bombed by the Nazis in 1940.

A BBC news story reported on the tone of Dutch media: “The move is controversial because the steel bridge has a long history, and is now a national monument. It previously went through a major renovation which saw it out of action from 2014 to 2017, when officials said it would not be dismantled again.”

That certainly makes it awkward for the city officials of today mounting a defence of taking the thing apart because Bezos has moved on from his space toys.

Jeff Bezos' yacht is said to be too tall to fit under the Koningshaven Bridge (Picture: Robin van Lonkhuijsen/AFP via Getty Images)

Although a city dismantling a bridge to make way for a rich man’s yacht sounds like a quirky story of yore, the kind of thing that might pop up on QI for example, it’s not especially surprising in the present day; just tiring.

It’s more of what I have come to expect from this world. “Eat the rich” was my first yawning reaction. We’re only two years in and I’m already fatigued by the playboy supervillain stylings of the 2020s’ richest men, their antics of sending hyper-expensive, custom-built vehicles through sea and stratosphere, the skull-boring pitch of their grotesque braggadocio.

I was shaken out of cynical complacency when asked, “How would you feel if they tried to do this to the Forth Rail Bridge?” Well, then I felt struck by lightning. “I would chain myself to it,” I replied, in horror and solemnity. Now I understand in my gut why locals are planning protests.

Can you imagine a bridge being moved because it was in your way? Most people probably couldn’t imagine their ego swelling to the size to be in such a position.

Sadly, we’re about as likely to see a bridge being moved in an ordinary citizen’s honour as we are to see sufficient tax on mega-corporations that spawn megalomaniac billionaires.

If they move too hastily, Rotterdam might come to regret how they solve this problem. Rebuilding a structure that was destroyed by Nazis is honourable and admirable. Dismantling a structure they were proud enough to make a national monument, for the sake of a multibillionaire’s whimsy, is not so much.

