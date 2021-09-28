A year that changed the face of skincare forever - Dr Nestor Demosthenous

Dr Nestor is an award-winning aesthetics doctor with a clinic in the heart of Edinburgh’s New Town.

As our homes became our world, consumers became increasingly educated about skin health, thanks to social media content from the world’s leading aestheticians. This resulted in soaring virtual consultations for tailored at-home skin health programmes. This huge educational driver has resulted in an enduring focus on skin health post-lockdown. I am personally delighted with this trend because, in order to provide a truly holistic approach to facial rejuvenation, we must start with the skin.

Skin is all too often taken for granted, despite it being a visual reflection of inner health and wellbeing. Importantly, whether we are aware of it or not, our skin has a profound influence on human interaction and psychological wellbeing.

As an aesthetic doctor, I always stress to patients the importance of skin health. Skin is the canvas on which all other treatments are based; without healthy skin we cannot look our best. Skin health is also the third facet of facial rejuvenation, alongside wrinkle or volume loss injectables. Everyone can benefit from optimum skin health, whether it’s to boost results of other aesthetic treatments or not.

ZO products incorporate the latest advances in skin therapy technologies to work at a cellular level and ultimately change the way the skin is functioning.

The Skin Health department within our clinic has never been busier. Cutting edge, medical grade products that are world renowned for their efficacy work alongside evidence-based, clinically proven treatments to address all facets of skin health, whether it’s reversing the effects of ageing, as well as targeting specific skin diseases or concerns such as scarring, acne, pigmentation and rosacea.

Skin care product efficacy is crucial for results. High street products, whilst beautifully packaged and cleverly marketed, don’t contain any ingredients strong enough to work on the DNA of the skin. This is why we only use medical grade skincare - ZO Skin Health, to be precise - as the products incorporate the latest advances in skin therapy technologies to work at a cellular level and ultimately change the way the skin is functioning. The potency of these products combine with bioengineered complexes and exclusive formulations to create products that work at every level in the skin, activating and stimulating skin cells to nourish and repair themselves, for your best-ever skin.

Given their potency, medical grade products aren’t available to buy ‘over the counter’. Instead, the Skin Health team create bespoke programmes, selecting the most appropriate products, to firstly bring a patient’s skin back to an optimal level before treating specific skin issues. Chemical peels, medical needling, Profhilo hydrating and remodelling injections and lasers can all work as part of a tailored programme to maximise skin health. The third stage of the programme is focused on longer term prevention from the signs of ageing and further skin concerns.

Delivering natural results with skincare and treatments is key. It’s not about reversing the ageing process, it’s about ageing well and by using fantastic products and understanding the process you can rejuvenate and reinstate youthful appearance with natural results.

Skin health is intrinsically woven into ageing well. Done well, it works to restore lost youthful features to achieve a healthy, well-rested, refined look, helping us look as great as we feel on the inside.