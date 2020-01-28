A whopping majority believes Scotland has right to decide over indyref2 – Angus Robertson

A new poll shows more than six out of ten people in Scotland who expressed a preference think it’s up to the Scottish Parliament, not Westminster, to decide whether a second independence referendum is held, writes Angus Robertson.

Only a few days remain until Scotland is taken out of the European Union against the wishes of people in Scotland. Sixty-two per cent of votes cast in Scotland in the British Brexit referendum were to remain in the EU. There is no clearer example of why the UK is not fit for purpose and does not act in Scotland’s interests.

During the 2014 Scottish independence referendum campaign, people were told told they should vote ‘No’ if they wanted to remain in the EU. A majority did just that, but their wishes are being disregarded now too.

Circumstances have changed fundamentally since 2014 and, in subsequent elections, the SNP has won repeated mandates to hold an independence referendum, which would protect Scotland’s place in Europe. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has however refused to accept the wishes of the Scottish electorate and is denying the Scottish Government the right to hold a referendum.

This week, in the first poll of 2020 it has become clear how unpopular that Westminster veto is. A whopping 61 per cent of Scots who expressed an opinion in the poll believe that the Scottish Parliament should decide on an independence referendum, not Westminster. The poll by Survation for the pro-independence think-tank Progress Scotland (which I run), showed that not only a strong majority of SNP and ‘Yes’ voters agree with that, but also a significant minority of Labour and ‘No’ voters too.

Another referendum is coming in Scotland, and the job now is to persuade those who are open-minded about independence to secure a ‘Yes’ majority.