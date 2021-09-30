A new town development that puts community at its very centre - The Duke of Fife

The Chapelton development.

But with infrastructure being the foundation for our society, more is still needed to ensure that we are creating fairer, equal and integrated communities where all people feel welcome and are able to fulfil their potential. There’s a balance that has to be struck between promoting high standards of provision while also maintaining the delivery of much-needed affordable homes.

In Chapelton, the North East’s largest planned new town, our vision has always been to create a place with a strong sense of community. Moving away from most current house provision, the town is quickly becoming self-sufficient and a place where all residents can live.

Sign up to our Opinion newsletter Sign up to our Opinion newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As part of this, we have joined forces with Places for People to release affordable mid-market rental homes that are exclusive to the town and firmly part of the community. The introduction of these homes is on a par with other developments across the country, but with a focus on equality, our insurance that each and every affordable home boasts the same quality and opportunity as any other in the town sets Chapelton apart.

Chapelton Farmers Market

The one, two and three-bedroom homes are available through the Mid-Market (MMR) scheme – a well-established scheme in Scotland which helps those on low to modest incomes access high-quality affordable homes. This is an alternative to those who may not be able to purchase their own home, or afford full-market rent, but offers high-quality properties for much less than when paid privately.

Eligible to those that have a maximum gross household income of £45,443 per annum, each affordable home is fully and seamlessly integrated into the existing community. Properties are cleverly designed in line with the benefits and aesthetics of others throughout Chapelton, with open plan living, high specification, contemporary bathrooms, ample storage, flooring and blinds throughout each. And with every affordable home in Chapelton fully integrated with others, residents benefit equally from the town’s abundance of facilities.

In walking distance of all homes are attractive parks, green spaces and community facilities meaning that living and working in the town is fully sustainable. Developed in consultation with over 5,000 local residents as well as local professionals, the town masterplan puts the community at the heart of everything. From the back lanes with are already home to street parties to front gardens and communal areas, residents have great ways to get to know their neighbours.

We also organise many events throughout the year, such as a regular farmers’ market and fundraising sporting events, with all residents welcome to come along and enjoy.

The Duke of Fife, Director of Elsick Development Company

As part of a broader development arrangement with Aberdeenshire Council, Chapelton is set to include 13 per cent affordable housing. There are now 17 affordable homes occupied in the town and while that number is increasing our main focus continues to be on providing equal opportunities to the whole Chapelton community.

For more information about Chapelton, visit chapeltonnewtown.co.uk