A law firm on target to reach net-zero well ahead of government deadlines - Michael Watson

Our objective is to reach net-zero by 2040 – five years ahead of the Scottish Government’s target, and 10 years ahead of the 2050 deadline set by the UK Government and the Paris Agreement.

The validation of our net-zero target by SBTi provides a defined, long-term pathway to reduce greenhouse gas emissions consistent with limiting global temperature rise to 1.5°C. The target includes direct emissions resulting from business operations, indirect emissions associated with the generation of purchased electricity, and all other indirect emissions across global supply chains. To deliver this commitment, at least 90 per cent of the firm’s 2019 baseline emissions will be fully abated by 2040 at the latest.

Sign up to our Opinion newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The SBTi is a global organisation which defines and promotes best practice in emissions reductions and net-zero targets in line with climate science. Its Corporate Net-Zero Standard launched in 2021 and is the world’s first framework for corporate net-zero target setting.

Michael Watson is a Partner and Head of the Climate and Sustainability Group, Pinsent Masons

It is effectively the gold standard of accreditation that businesses can obtain for their net-zero target, with the primary focus on making rapid, deep emissions cuts, and by defining our targets and getting them verified by the SBTi, it gives us a comprehensive 360-degree view of our business and how we can minimise our impact on the environment.

The process of verification helps us get under the skin of our targets and define our strategy more meticulously. This is vital in ensuring we pursue our net zero ambitions effectively and authentically and pushing for 2040 strikes the right balance between ambition and realism. The deadline is ahead of geopolitical schedules but long enough away that technologies can be developed to reduce carbon emissions in the harder to abate sectors like travel.

Environmental consultants, WSP, conducted a detailed audit of our entire greenhouse gas inventory to calculate the firm’s baseline global carbon footprint. These findings have been used to shape the firm’s target and its strategy on how it will be achieved.

The firm has made progress in reducing emissions in areas such as energy consumption, business travel and waste. Prior to the pandemic, we achieved a 30 per cent reduction in energy consumption across our UK offices – 10 per cent higher and a year ahead of initial targets.

Current energy efficiency solutions include the use of a Smart Buildings programme and Demand Side Response technology to optimise energy performance and also use the flexible load of premises to help balance the electricity grid. The firm also now procures 100 per cent of its energy for our offices in the UK and Ireland from renewable sources.

In areas which we can directly control, the firm has been reducing and recycling for a number of years, and while some travel is essential, we have abated our travel around our UK and international offices and it is now handled in a more sustainable way.

The more difficult part of the equation is in our supply chain, but we are working closely with the Carbon Disclosure Project and our supply chain partners to help them reduce their carbon footprint as this obviously brings benefits in helping the firm reach its 2040 target.

We have also established an internal development programme (with Oxford University) with the intention of creating a firm of climate and sustainability-conscious colleagues. Our Climate Sustainability Accelerator helps upskill all colleagues on ESG-related matters and alongside our Climate and Sustainability Network – a personal network of more than 500 members – colleagues can share information and learn how they personally can reduce their carbon footprint and be more sustainable in their working and home lives.

As a business, we believe it is important to face head on the challenges of achieving the Paris goals and not just wait for legislative or regulatory change. We also recognise the importance of doing so as a professional services firm which is advising clients on their climate and sustainability agenda. It is simply not credible to do that without first getting our own house in order and running and managing our business in an ethical and sustainable way.

Michael Watson is a Partner and Head of the Climate and Sustainability Group, Pinsent Masons

READ MORE

For a Scottish perspective on news, sport, business, lifestyle, food and drink and more from Scotland's national newspaper, go to www.scotsman.com