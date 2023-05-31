Being inside an RNLI lifeboat, we imagine, is normally very much not like going on a holiday. However, after a 26-tonne Tyne-class vessel was saved from the scrapheap to be turned into a “glamping pod” by an enterprising Stirlingshire farmer, people can now do exactly that: go on holiday in a lifeboat.

Thankfully, it sits on terra firma – in a hole, as if it was at sea – on Mains Farm, Thornhill, with a view out across the horizon (and if flight is more your thing, you can choose a former Royal Navy Sea King helicopter instead).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To stay in such adventurous accommodation will surely be something of a thrill for those with the imagination to conjure up the dangers faced by lifeboats and their crews when they set out, in all weathers, to save lives. And their deeds are all the more remarkable on remembering that what is sometimes called the “fourth emergency services” is provided by a charity and most of those risking their own lives are volunteers. It’s a holiday with a message for us all.