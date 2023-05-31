All Sections
A holiday in a lifeboat that comes with a message for us all – Scotsman comment

A chance to stay in a former RNLI lifeboat is a reminder this life-saving service relies on public donations
By Scotsman comment
Published 31st May 2023, 12:30 BST
 Comment

Being inside an RNLI lifeboat, we imagine, is normally very much not like going on a holiday. However, after a 26-tonne Tyne-class vessel was saved from the scrapheap to be turned into a “glamping pod” by an enterprising Stirlingshire farmer, people can now do exactly that: go on holiday in a lifeboat.

Thankfully, it sits on terra firma – in a hole, as if it was at sea – on Mains Farm, Thornhill, with a view out across the horizon (and if flight is more your thing, you can choose a former Royal Navy Sea King helicopter instead).

To stay in such adventurous accommodation will surely be something of a thrill for those with the imagination to conjure up the dangers faced by lifeboats and their crews when they set out, in all weathers, to save lives. And their deeds are all the more remarkable on remembering that what is sometimes called the “fourth emergency services” is provided by a charity and most of those risking their own lives are volunteers. It’s a holiday with a message for us all.

A former RNLI lifeboat is lowered into Martyn Steedman's camping site at Mains Farm in Thornhill, Stirlingshire (Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire)A former RNLI lifeboat is lowered into Martyn Steedman's camping site at Mains Farm in Thornhill, Stirlingshire (Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire)
 Comment

