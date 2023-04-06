A day of digital marketing at its very best is not to be missed - Elisa MacDonald

The Marketing Society Scotland works to help build a vibrant marketing community renownedfor enlightened thinking, innovation and creativity. Digital is at the heart of everything we do – both in our work and personal lives.

On 27 April at The Glasgow Science Centre, The Society will be hosting a day of insightful talks, panel sessions and leading conversations. Digital Day Now & Next will look at best practice and those doing brilliant work. We will discuss the future of digital in marketing, what’s next, the latest innovations and how to stay ahead of the game. As we all know, the constant innovation of technologies can create fantastic opportunities but also creates challenges, as we navigate the marketplace and try to find the right solutions for our businesses. With a broad range of experts and great speakers, we will cover multiple topics, exploring trends and what to look out for in the coming future.

Klarna is a unicorn financial technology company, also a bank, with its roots in Sweden that has been transforming how consumers shop and pay for products online. We’ll hear from AJ Coyne, Head of Global Brand and Creative at Klarna as to how this unicorn leveraged performance branding to grow exponentially.

If you want to be able to explain Web3 to your friends over dinner and look like you know exactly what you're talking about, then our speaker Tom Head, will give you a complete overview of Web3. It starts with some of the key drivers and a history of money over the last 5,000 years in under 5 minutes. Then the core elements of Web3 are explained in simple, easy to understand descriptions and analogies using some real world use cases.

Elise MacDonald , Joint MD, Lux Events and Fellow, The Marketing Society

We’ll look at what is inclusive marketing and how do you create an inclusive environment, with Charlotte Williams, multi-award-winning entrepreneur and the founder of SevenSix Agency. She will explore inclusive marketing strategy actions, creating inclusive content and how to create authentic connections with minority groups.

Nicole Christensen, EMEA Integrated Marketing Director at Bumble will share the Bumble journey so far and explore the challenges and opportunities of launching a tech brand in different markets globally. She’ll touch on their process for growth – how they identify potential markets and how they successfully navigate the nuances of both tech and culture across multiple countries with the successful dating platform.

Aditya Kishore is Insight Director at WARC and will take a closer look at some of the five key trends highlighted in the Global Trends Report, analyse the threats, opportunities and best strategies to help marketers navigate the 2023 trends and beyond.

Paddy Loughman, independent strategy consultant and speaker for Extinction Rebellion will be addressing the climate crisis and the positive actions agency leaders, brands and clients can take to move towards a greener future.

Expect insightful talks, panel sessions and leading conversations at the Marketing Society’s upcoming event

We’ll hear from Simon Prinn, Director of Data Science and Analytics at Boots. According to a recent Imperial College London-led study, loyalty card data on over-the-counter medicine purchases could help spot ovarian cancer cases earlier. We’ll hear more about how Boots are using data to help transform the lives of their customers.

Capturing the day, we have artist and illustrator Jazz Thompson. Jazz will also talk about some of the brands she works with and how NFTs and digital art are now very much part of the creative process.

Sophie Devonshire, CEO of The Marketing Society will be chairing. Many thanks to our joint headline sponsors Yahoo and Republic of Media and to Bright Signals, our Creative Partner.

If you work in marketing, this really is an event not to be missed. To get tickets, please visit the website at: https://www.marketingsociety.com/event/digital-day-scotland-now-next