NHS staff know when that Christmas working comes with the job (Picture: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Christmas takes on a different hue for those in scrubs and stethoscopes. Gratitude quietly lingers in the NHS corridors, recognising the commitment of those who forgo festive moments to care for others. It’s not uncommon to hear a chorus of appreciation for NHS staff working at this time. A heartfelt thank you reverberating across the country.

It's a reassuring note, a nod of appreciation for the inherent challenges of holiday working. We entered this profession well aware, signing up for a career where Christmas duty will be asked. Yet still, these moments of gratitude don’t go unnoticed and are always appreciated.

Unfortunately, medical jobs preclude the comfort of a predictable schedule. Unlike other sectors where working alternating Christmases might be normal, the nature of our rotational jobs renders this impractical. It’s rare to work in the same department for more than four months, so there is no alternating, only new short straws to be drawn. A lottery I've lost nearly every year.

King’s speech echoes down the halls

Last year provided no exception. However this time, my partner was also on duty. We thought we’d managed to synchronise our afternoons, allowing for a shared Christmas meal. As the microwave chimed ready with our festive feast, my pager's bleep called me to a surgical emergency, a young boy’s testicle was twisted and needed an urgent operation. My scorecard for that day read: testicles saved, one; happy child and family, one; successfully eaten microwaved meals, zero.

Amid the unyielding pace, a heartening camaraderie permeates the hospital atmosphere. Unity blooms on the wards, epitomised by the culinary bounty shared during breaks. From turkey sandwiches to Christmas cake, the communal tables of the staff rooms become a sanctuary where colleagues momentarily break bread together. The tiny echo of the Queen's or, more recently, King's speech fills every TV, slightly out of sync, a festive tradition observed on every ward.

One year, a colleague, with family hundreds of miles away, assumed the role of Santa. Not even rota’d to be working, he selflessly traversed the wards, bringing cheer to those confined within the sterile walls. No expectation of reward, just an altruistic mission to brighten the day of those spending Christmas in hospital.

Sombre realities

In the bustling A&Es, Christmas unfolds with a unique array of injuries, both humorous and cautionary. The roster of seasonal mishaps ranges from acrobatics of ladder escapades, often fuelled by festive spirits, to the intricate dance of carving-knife encounters.

Amidst the urgency, there's a camaraderie found in the shared amusement and lessons learned, weaving a thread of light-heartedness into otherwise serious work. The eclectic mix of injuries creates an unexpected bond among the emergency responders as they navigate the challenges of the holiday season.

However, all this can’t shield us from some of the sombre realities that unfold within hospital walls. Christmas doesn't halt the march of illness, and heart-wrenching moments punctuate. New cancer diagnoses, the spectre of lingering death, or a child denied a joyous Christmas can cast shadows on our days.

As professionals, we navigate the highs and lows and cherish the moments of warmth: a Santa spreading cheer, a homemade Christmas treat, or even just a moment to pause and have a cup of tea with a loved one to sustain us throughout these demanding shifts.