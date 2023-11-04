As we collectively struggle to process the bloodshed and horror in the Middle East, we can also sense a little of the relief being felt by First Minister Humza Yousaf and his family given his wife’s parents have now made it out of Gaza and are on their long journey back to Dundee.

Elizabeth & Maged El-Nakla have managed to leave Gaza and are on their way back to Scotland. PIC: Yousaf Family Handout/PA Wire

Few will forget the video of Elizabeth El-Nakla asking “where is humanity” as she described conditions in the Palestinian territory under Israeli bombardment that followed the the Hamas atrocity on October 8. When Mrs El-Nakla asked “Where’s people’s hearts in the world, to let this happen in this day and age?” she perhaps spoke for us all.

Updates of communication blackouts, frantic false alarms and reports of drinking sea water followed – as was the clearly deepening anguish of the Yousaf family who described their situation as a “living nightmare”. It was felt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad