5G is the key to opening a clever countryside - Paul Coffey

Introducing reliable digital connectivity can provide societal benefits as well as helping businesses grow. With 5G technologies and an ability to build private networks we now can make sure these benefits are realised in rural settings as well as the city.Scotland’s rural areas produce farmed salmon, the country’s biggest food export and the UK’s largest food export by value, and therefore a major contributor to our national economy. Digital connectivity enables extensive sensors to measure water quality, PH levels and temperature. It can also support high resolution underwater video cameras to count fish or AI software for disease identification.Scotch Whisky contributes billions to the Scottish economy with 7,000 employees from rural communities. A private 5G network could support distilleries with machine operations, video monitoring and employee communications.Scotland needs to prioritise rural communities. The barriers often quoted to this taking place have previously been commercial arguments about the difficulties caused by lower population density and concerns about return on investment.However, the global pandemic has changed society’s views on where you need to be to do your job. Much of the UK’s socio-economic activity is now taking place online and high-bandwidth communication is now considered essential for doing business. The team at the Scotland 5G centre is working with academia and industry to create parity in the adoption of digital opportunities right across the country. One example being, we are working to support new business models and scaled deployment in rural areas.With a founding partner, University of Strathclyde, and multiple supporting industry partners and collaborators, we have created a 5G ‘field lab’ at Ross Priory on the east side of Loch Lomond. This allows us to demonstrate and test how 5G radios and wide area connectivity will work in a rural location, notably building completely ‘private’ networks on shared radio spectrum.