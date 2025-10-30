500 years of Christmas tradition at risk as young people snub turkey for pizza and chips

Some young people have some decidedly radical ideas about what to eat on Christmas Day

In 1526, Yorkshireman William Strickland sailed to England from the New World, bringing with him six rather odd-looking birds bought from Native American traders. The turkey proved to be a sensation with King Henry VIII apparently giving his royal seal of approval to the idea of having one on Christmas Day, although it took a while before the tradition became established.

Nearly 500 years later, things may be changing. Almost one in five people aged 25 to 34 are turning away from turkey in favour of curry, pasta or pizza, according to Tesco's annual Christmas Trends Report. And while pigs in blankets remain a favourite accompaniment for many, some youngsters prefer rice or even chips!

Is a Christmas dinner really a Christmas dinner without a turkey? (Picture: Matt Cardy) | Getty Images

We find ourselves flabbergasted by the very idea anyone would actually choose pizza and chips over a fine plump bird with ‘all the trimmings’. Whatever will be next? The King’s Speech on TikTok, a ban on the traditional massive family row, and It’s a Wonderful Life replaced by Fast and Furious 27 on the telly?