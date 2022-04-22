Leith's Custom House building has been earmarked for a £15 million makeover.

The idea is that people should be able to find places to meet most of their daily needs within a 20-minute return walk from home. They would either work from home or live close to their workplace, and be able to buy food, go to a park, and socialise with friends within their local area.

The pace of life would be slower and rarely, rather than on a daily basis, would people find themselves stuck for hours in traffic jams alongside countless others enduring the same life-sapping experience.

Now a plan, led by the Scottish Historic Buildings Trust, has been unveiled to turn the historic, grade-A listed Custom House in Leith into a focal point for one such neighbourhood, creating a “vibrant cultural and community venue” with a Museum for Leith, galleries, studios, shops, small businesses, cafes, restaurants and other attractions.

It should be said that there are some obstacles to be overcome before 20-minute neighbourhoods become widespread.

For example, soaring house prices in Edinburgh have for some time been forcing people who work in the city to move to Fife, the Lothians and beyond. And other market forces could also intervene: if focal points like the plans for Custom House proved to be too popular, people might decide to travel from far and wide to visit.