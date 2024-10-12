100 days of Labour: How Keir Starmer can start to turn things around after shaky start

Despite presenting the opposition with two open goals, Labour’s first 100 days have not been all bad. Now they need a Budget to inspire confidence in the public and investors

During the election campaign, Rishi Sunak issued a stark warning. If elected, a Labour government would cause “irreversible damage within just 100 days of coming to power”. While it’s fair to say that Labour’s first 100 days have hardly gone well, it’s also true that any damage they have done has not been catastrophic or, indeed, irreversible.

The row over free gifts to senior Labour politicians has tarnished their reputations. The decision to means-test winter fuel payments to pensioners was a tough but necessary one that the government mishandled, both in the way it was introduced and the messaging around it.

Handing not one but two open goals to political opponents – on Labour’s left and the Conservatives – in just 100 days does not augur well. Starmer needs to quickly provide evidence that Labour’s approach is not all about cuts to public spending, is substantially different to the Conservatives’, and, most importantly of all, will be effective in turning the country’s fortunes around.

However, in addition to the mistakes, Labour has been making some progress. The rebooted Council of Nations and Regions demonstrates an understanding of the importance of good working relations with the devolved governments.

The SNP and Tories too often seemed to prefer to wage political war against each other, putting party interests ahead of the public’s. John Swinney has shown signs of responding in kind, which could turn a toxic relationship between Holyrood and Westminster into a productive one.

There is a pressing need for Keir Starmer and John Swinney to work together on protecting people's livelihoods during the transition to a net-zero economy (Picture: Andy Buchanan) | PA

This comes not a moment too soon. The looming closure of the Grangemouth oil refinery underlines the need for both governments to work with industry to ensure the ‘just transition’ is more than just an empty slogan. Livelihoods are at stake. Starmer’s decision to set up publicly owned firm Great British Energy in Aberdeen at least shows an understanding of the scale of the challenge.

