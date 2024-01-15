Campbell gives hope to cancer sufferers

BBC Scotland political editor deserves great credit for speaking about his diagnosis and treatment

BBC Scotland political editor Glenn Campbell has told how he has been diagnosed with incurable brain cancer. Picture: BBC Scotland/PA Wire

Journalists are instinctively wary of “becoming the story” but, through no fault of his own, Glenn Campbell has been unable to avoid doing just that.

The BBC Scotland political editor has been diagnosed with an incurable brain cancer, which was detected following a fall from his bicycle that left him with ten broken ribs.

Campbell says “it is almost certainly what will kill me” and yet he feels “optimistic” this “need not happen for a long time yet”.

Instead of giving in to despair, he feels “lucky” that his condition has been diagnosed and is responding well to treatment.

“I am for defying the odds and for trying to improve them for the brain tumour patients that come after me,” he says.

Campbell deserves enormous credit for speaking out about his diagnosis and treatment in order to offer hope and encouragement to those unfortunate enough to find themselves in a similar situation.