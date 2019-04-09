Brexit: How UK can escape this endless Groundhog Day – Kezia Dugale

Yes, it’s starting to feel like Groundhog Day. As it stands today, the UK is once again due to crash out of the EU, this time on Friday and, again, no withdrawal deal has been approved by MPs, writes Kezia Dugdale.

Tomorrow the Prime Minister is going back to Brussels to speak to other EU leaders to request a further extension of Brexit until 30 June, with the possibility of an earlier departure if a deal is agreed.

The Labour leadership is having further talks with the Government to seek a compromise, and my concern is that Theresa May inviting Jeremy Corbyn into negotiations is a trap.

While it looks like the Government is unwilling to move their own declared “red lines” such as on a proposed Customs Union, and an agreement between May and Corbyn appears unlikely, any Brexit is a bad Brexit, and even a softer leave version of the Prime Minister’s deal would be hugely damaging to the UK.

I’ve always been in favour of a public vote to give the people the choice of leaving with May’s deal or remaining in the EU, and any deal that Jeremy Corbyn makes with the Government should ensure that provision is made for such a vote as a bottom line in those negotiations.

Any other outcome would be unacceptable, not just to a majority of Labour Party members, but also to the democratic process in this country.

