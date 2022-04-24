Alexander Brown: Why is everyone so much more attractive when it’s sunny?

The sun is out and all is well

Streets that have spent months looking grubby and grey now leap out with possibility, bathed in sunlight and people so attractive that cycling is now more dangerous than it is during wet conditions.

These past few weeks spring has sprung, only for everyone to ignore it as summer turns heads with a frankly disgraceful amount of ankle.

Now I need to make clear this is not a sexual thing, not least because my parents read this column, but also because it’s really more about a vibe shift, a sexy vibe shift.

Not that the roads were laced with trolls before, infamously they live under bridges, but suddenly everywhere you look you don’t want to ever look away from.

What’s more, it’s not even gradual, it just kind of happened.

Now I’m sure these beautiful people exist in the winter months, they don’t simply hibernate, they are not to my knowledge aliens.

Instead they are people we know, they live among us and are just a more noticeable part of this universal glow up we are all experiencing.

Because it is something for all of us, including you, yes you, as the original ring lighting blesses us all with its presence.

It’s like when you go on holiday and everyone seems more interesting and attractive.

Frankly this whole thing has made me completely reexamine the “Europeans are hot” assumption, and not for Brexit reasons.

Are they really fit, or is it just sunny? I can’t give you a definitive answer, but that’s probably because someone else has just walked past.

It’s not about showing more skin either, though there is suddenly a lot more on display.

Having spent so many months in layers, fun floral shirts, short shorts and tight tops are being busted out, and that’s just me.

We see bodies on the street, bodies we know were there, but like a crossword clue revealing itself we suddenly get it and are ready for more.

The vitamin d not only nourishes us, it awakens us, with haggard eyes hidden in frames that only accentuate the bone structure so many of us struggle with.

We’re excited to go out, can start planning holidays, and do more things after work than the drab darkness usually allows.

Talking to friends in the past few weeks, more than one has told me how hot they look in summer, and I think that’s part of it.

We are all rooting for it to happen so much, living on this rainy plague island, that when a cloud so much as thins everyone’s mood lifts.

There is a collective joy in the warmer weather, there are more things to do, possibilities denied us in the winter months that we are all more content and excited.

Wine in the park, swims, day trips, all free from the possibility that the weather is going to quite literally rain on our parades.

We’re more attractive when it’s sunny because of our mood, our outfits, and frankly the overly flattering lighting.