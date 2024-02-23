What songs will still be played, what books still read and which public figures will continue to rise up above us all? It is hard to predict what will stand the test of our often febrile times.

Archie Hind is a man who appears to have survived the timeless test. His novel, The Dear Green Place, published in 1966, explores the trials of an aspiring writer in the east end of Glasgow with his book, the only one he published, widely regarded as one of the most important Scottish novels of the 20th century.

Despite many awards for the work, there was always a little mystery surrounding the man, with the original manuscript presumed to be lost and perhaps burned. Now, his family have brought together his papers, which also include a number of plays and letters, which were kept in files either on top of the fridge or behind the sofa. They have been donated to the University of Strathclyde, where an archive in his name will now be set up. Forever more, Hind will hold his place.