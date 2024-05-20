The legacy of polar explorer Sir Ernest Shackleton lives long in Dundee and now a memorial to the great adventurer is travelling 7,000 miles from the South Pole to take its place by the Tay.

How fitting that the simple woden cross from Hope Point in sub-Antarctica, placed close to his final resting place by those who served ‘The Boss’, will soon be on display at Discovery Point museum where the RSS Discovery, which was built in Dundee and first carried Shackleton to Antarctica in 1901, overlooks the river.

Later, Shackleton later procured the Nimrod, a three-mast sailing ship built for the city’s whale and seal hunters, for his dashed attempt to become the first person to reach the South Pole.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Opinion newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The charistmatic and powerful story teller, in his search for a satisfying life on dry land, also stood as a Liberal Unionist candidate in the city.

Ernest Shackleton waving goodbye as he embarks on the Shackleton-Rault Expedition to the Antarctic in 1921. It was his last mission in his Antarctic project. (Photo by Topical Press Agency/Getty Images)