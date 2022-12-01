I don't understand how Sturgeon got away with derailing a system which has worked well for decades, this must be solved next time!

Kathryn Shearer

Since the census was first introduced the records have been meticulously kept (I was checking previous records for my house recently) then along comes the SNP… future historians and interested citizens will look back and wonder what happened… and why.

Peter Lewis

Another fine mess! So many "lessons” piling up on the “to be learned” file!

Morag Mitchell

Audit Scotland has now laid a Section 22 report before the Scottish Parliament, highlighting a matter of public interest regarding a public body’s accounts. It noted the census in England and Wales concluded with a response rate of 97 per cent.

Mike Tomenson

St Andrew’s Day 2022: Who is Saint Andrew and why does Scotland celebrate him?

I notice the article says that 30 November has been recognised as a public holiday since 2006. Having lived in St Andrews for over 30 years, it's only in the last 10 years or so that anything publicly significant has ever been put on, although there has been a Beating of the Retreat by the local pipe band for about 20 years.

Irene Paulton

Celebrated far more by Scots ex-pats in other parts of the world than in Scotland itself!