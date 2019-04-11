One-year-old dies after falling from window of flat in Clydebank

A one-year-old girl who fell from the window of a third floor flat in Clydebank on Wednesday has died.

Police Scotland said inquiries into the incident were continuing but there were no suspicious circumstances.

An earlier statement said the police are seeking neighbours or passersby who saw her at the window in the moments before she fell.

The child fell from the tenement window on Dumbarton Road at around 2.10pm.

The Scottish Ambulance Service sent an ambulance, a trauma team, and its special operations response unit to the scene.

Detective Inspector Steve Martin from the Family Protection Unit based at Clydebank said: “The little girl’s family have been left devastated by the loss of their child and we are investigating the circumstances surrounding what happened.

“I continue to appeal for anyone who was in the area at the time, who may have rendered assistance to the family or emergency services, to please get in touch.

“I would also ask any motorists who were in the vicinity to check their dashcams in case they have captured anything which may be of significance.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact the Family Protection Unit based at Clydebank Police Station via 101, quoting incident number 1888 of Wednesday 10 April 2019.”

Earlier reports suggested the girl was two, but police have confirmed she was a year old.