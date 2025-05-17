On World Whisky Day let’s celebrate this amazing spirit

World Whisky Day | New Africa - stock.adobe.com

Happy World Whisky Day! To mark this “day of global whisky celebration” The Scotsman has put together some content for you to enjoy as people across the globe are invited to sample a dram.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

World Whisky Day takes place annually on the third Saturday in May, but whisky is, of course, something that can be enjoyed – responsibly – on any day of the year.

While there are amazing whiskies available from several countries, from the US to Ireland and Japan, Scotland remains the largest producer of whisky and Scotch is known and loved across the globe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to insight from the Scotch Whisky Association, more Scotch is enjoyed globally than Irish, American and Japanese whiskies combined

There are currently around 150 distilleries producing Scotch whisky across the five regions of Campbeltown, Highland, Islay, Lowland and Speyside.

Examining the facts and figures from the SWA, Scotch whisky accounts for around three quarters of all Scottish food and drink exports and provides around £7bn in gross value added (GVA) to the UK economy. More than 40,000 people are employed in the Scotch whisky industry in Scotland and over 25,000 more jobs across the UK are supported by the industry. Some 22 million casks lie maturing in warehouses in Scotland waiting to be discovered - that is around 12bn 70cl bottles.

While our national drink undoubtedly remains a success story, it has been hit by economic and political headwinds in recent times, and competition from others whiskies, and other drinks, has intensified. The value of Scotch exports last year was £5.4bn, down 3.7 per cent on 2023 due to a mixture of pressures, such as consumers cutting back on spending and turbulence in international markets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And the IWSR described 2024 as a tough year for the beverage alcohol market in general, not just whisky. It said last year fell short of forecasted expectations as key markets around the world underperformed, impacted by such factors as a move away from super-premium spirits and ongoing weakness in the Chinese market.

But there was very welcome news earlier this month when the UK-India trade deal was signed after many years of negotiation. This has been described as “transformational” for Scotch in terms of export opportunity and job creation.

Another great strength of Scotch to be highlighted on World Whisky Day is its role as a cultural icon for Scotland and as a major visitor attraction.

Many of Scotland’s distilleries have visitor centres and offer increasingly innovative tours. Around two million visits were made to Scotch distilleries in 2022, with people spending more than £85m in total at sites across Scotland, up 90 per cent since 2010, said the SWA in its report.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This trend is supporting rural communities across Scotland. As well as distillery visits, tourists flock to whisky bars and other attractions in cities, such as the Scotch Whisky Experience and Johnnie Walker Princes Street in Edinburgh. And there are a growing number of urban distilleries, including the likes of Holyrood and Port of Leith in the Scottish capital and The Clydeside Distillery in Glasgow.

Meanwhile, whisky festivals are continuing to spring up across the country. The Scotsman Food and Drink Editor Rosalind Erskine recently attended the Spirit of Speyside Festival. Celebrating its 26th anniversary, the festival said it has grown in stature, establishing itself as one of the world’s largest and is a major contributor to the local economy.

The Campbeltown Malts Festival runs from this Monday until May 24. And The Fèis Ìle - Islay Whisky Festival – will take place from May 23 to 31, celebrating the ‘Whisky Isle’, its culture and its spirit, with tastings, tours, music and events.

This is just a snapshot of the whisky gatherings of all sizes that take place across Scotland throughout the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But this is World Whisky Day, so it’s important to recognise the significance and growing popularity of whiskies from other parts of the globe.

Just across the border, English whisky is making its mark. According to the English Whisky Guild (EWG), it is “witnessing unprecedented growth”, with drinkers “discovering and experiencing a spirit produced with incredible flavour diversity and to the highest standards”. There are now 45 active English whisky distilleries.

A proposal has been put forward by the EWG to Defra to gain Geographical Indication (GI) status for English whisky to allow it to be defined as single malt. GI status protects a product’s name and quality based on origin and can be applied to food, drink and agricultural products, such as Scotch whisky.

The EWG has said: “Ensuring quality and innovation are at the forefront of all we do, so it is vital for this fast-growing English Whisky industry to receive GI status and legal protection.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This has provoked a backlash from the SWA, among others, who argue it would undermine the single malt Scotch whisky category.

While this debate rumbles on, other whiskies already have single malt status, including “American Single Malt Whiskey”.

There is also a view that if whisky, or whiskey, is being talked about, and the pros and cons of different types of whiskies are being discussed, more people will enjoy it across the world.