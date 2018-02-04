Watch the moment cheeky stag sneaks into Glenfinnan garden

This is the moment a wild stag was caught on fim helping himself to some bird food in the Scottish Highlands.

The animal was caught on camera by Duncan Gibson, head chef at the Glenfinnan House Hotel , in his own back garden.

Believed to be a red deer stag, it was filmed outside Mr Gibson’s house on 2 February around 9:30am.

Duncan’s wife Manja said: “We frequently have deer wandering through the garden but not usually that close.

“We were feeding the birds as we always do in the winter and could not believe what we saw that morning. Very cheeky stag.”

