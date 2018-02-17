Tennent’s create ultimate assistant for Alex McLeish in Scotland role

Scottish football sponsors Tennent’s Lager have launched their candidate for the assistant manager role.

They launched Alexa Ferguson; the smart assistant that’s ready to help get the boys to the promised land of a major tournament.

Alexa Ferguson

Drawing from the experience of all Scotland’s managerial greats – its namesake Sir Alex, Bill Shankly; Matt Busby, David Moyes and, apparently, Bertie Vogts (shudder), Alexa Ferguson has been created to give newly-appointed McLeish all the artificial intelligence they need to make clever decisions.

Boasting a true connection to Scotland (where there’s decent WiFi), Alexa Ferguson also holds a 100% international success rate – when used with its travel adapter.

Alan McGarrie, Head of UK Marketing Services at Tennent’s said: “This is a new chapter for the Scotland team and we wish Alex every success in the job.

“We’re here to serve the new manager, and with Alexa Ferguson we’re redefining the smart assistant. It has all the credentials for the role, but if there are any glitches along the way, all McLeish needs to do is turn it off and on again.

“It’s not quite the finished product yet, but with a bit of development, Alexa Ferguson might be a valuable helping hand(less) to our 2022 efforts.”

We’ve seen the special one, and the normal one, maybe it’s time for the electronic one.