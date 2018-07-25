Scottish ice cream parlour divides opinion - with mayonnaise flavour

Mayonnaise and ice cream are not two dairy products you would usually put together - but one Scottish ice cream parlour has done the unthinkable.

Hot on the heels of their Strongbow Dark Fruits flavour, artisan ice cream purveyors Ice in Falkirk have combined Hellmann's Mayonnaise with the frozen dessert for a daring new combo, just in time for even more scorching temperatures.

The reaction to the culinary creation has been strong, with Twitter users calling the new creation everything from "wretched" to "disgusting".

"Scotland, y'all can keep it", said one person on Twitter, while another said: "The thought of that is so disgusting it makes me angry."

But it's not all been negative, with those who have actually tried the concoction being more receptive to the idea.

On Instagram user, linny70 said, "I thought it was #justwrongonsomanylevels but then I tried it! It's actually really nice, creamy and rich."

Fellow Instagram user marisagferrari simply said, "I’d dip a chip in that."

TV chef Simon Rimmer even got in on the debate, confirming a Twitter user's theory that mayonnaise would actually add to the sweetness and flavour of the ice cream.

"It probably makes the ice cream super creamy and light instead of tasting like mayonnaise?" wrote Calli Kitson. "I have a chocolate cake recipe with mayo in and it makes the cake super moist and brings out the chocolate flavour!"

"Makes sense" was Rimmer's reply. "Sour cream would work too."

For those put off by the thought of the condiment-based ice cream, Ice have several other daring flavours, including Monster Energy drink.

Though you could always opt for a more 'traditional' flavour like Cookie Dough or Strawberry Cheesecake.