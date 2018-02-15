Scotland’s first sex doll brothel shuts down following ‘complaints from neighbours’

The UK’s first sex doll brothel has closed down following complaints from neighbours.

The brothel was ‘serviced’ by a single doll, Faith, which was ‘pimped out’ for £60 from brothel owner Stephen Crawford.

Faith was similar to the bot seen above.

He ran the operation from his semi-detached home in Quarter, a small village near Hamilton.

Steven Crawford hit the headlines when the Sunday Mail revealed he was offering romps with a lifelike latex model called Faith – for £60 an hour.

When it was first reported Crawford said he had already had 50 enquiries from men aged between 30 and 40, and had two paying clients already pay Faith a visit.

Following publicity from media coverage, he removed the online ad for the rubber doll to avoid the risk of upsetting his neighbours.

However, the brothel has since had to close, but Crawford is thought to be considering renting out the sex doll rather than let people pay for time with it in his home.

He told the Daily Record: “Unfortunately I have upset a few neighbours, but they’ll notice I don’t have any visitors and I never really intended to.

“I would still hire out the doll at an agreed meeting point. Whatever they are comfortable with.

“I have removed my ads and contact details. I will re-upload them when I can be sure it’s legitimate inquiries.”

He added:“If someone thinks, ‘He’s sleazy’, they’re absolutely entitled to think that, but I really don’t have any qualms about it.

“It wasn’t really a brothel. I just wanted to build trust and publicity to establish a customer base and hire out equipment. I would like to hire it as opposed to doing it from home, yes.

“I have taken down the ad used to garner publicity.”

South Lanarkshire Council said that it will be investigating to ensure public health is protected.

Shirley Clelland, Head of Fleet and Environmental Services at the council, said: “The council is not the enforcing authority in relation to health and safety, as this is a business operated from domestic premises – HSE (Health and Safety Executive) would be the enforcing authority in this instance.

“Environmental Services recognises that there are potential public health issues associated with this type of business and will be undertaking further investigation to determine what arrangements are in place to protect public health.”

A HSE spokesperson said: “All businesses have a general duty under the Health and Safety at Work etc. Act 1974 to ensure that those affected by their business are not, so far as is reasonably practicable, exposed to risks to their health or safety.

“The steps required to ensure compliance with this general duty will be based on assessment of the risks created by the particular activity”.