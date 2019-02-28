M&S shoppers's reaction: 'Flooding caused by tears in West end and Southside of Glasgow'

Scottish shoppers have expressed their distress at the news that Marks and Spencer will not initially deliver groceries to homes north of the border following the announcement of its partnership with Ocado.

Consumers took to Twitter to complain after The Scotsman broke the news that the initial roll-out of the service, due to start in other areas of the UK in September next year, would not cover homes in Scotland.

The announcement of the £750m deal had initially sparked excitement among fans of the high-end supermarket, but those hopes were quickly quashed when it was revealed that Ocado's current delivery areas, which focus on the south east of England and London, would remain - at least at the beginning.

@joshkingwrites said: "Great thanks @marksandspencer, mum's crying."

@highlandsigar added: "Oh no. Waitrose no more M&S no happening! Flooding caused by tears in West end and Southside of Glasgow, New town Edinburgh, emergency services are going door to door handing out calming pharmaceuticals."

MSP Richard Lochhead was one of those He wrote: "Launch of M&S food delivery service will not cover Scotland - M&S must stand for Missing in Scotland. "

Others took the decision more seriously.

@ttdwsn said: "Hold on, we have "FoodHalls" over quite a lot of Scotland, and they cant afford to send someone out with a van from those?"

@Happiest_Gurl said: "Of course not. We are the poor relations after all."

M&S told The Scotsman that extending the delivery service to other regions of the UK was an "aspiration" although admitted no start date had been set.

