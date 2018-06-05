Ginger hair emoji brought to messaging apps

The arrival of the new ginger emoji has been cheered by Scots who campaigned for red-heads to be represented in messaging apps.

Unicode’s 11.0 update - which refreshes available emoji - released today officially brings ginger hair to phones and social media.

The updates will take time to filter through as tech firms update their operating system software.

Emma Kelly, who helped raise a petition for the change, said it was great news.

Ms Kelly, who runs the website Ginger Parrot, told BBC: “We did feel a bit left out, so the ginger community is quite vocal about how pleased they are that it’s finally going to be included.

“I think probably every message I send from now on will have a ginger emoji in it, I almost felt like I didn’t want to use any emojis because there wasn’t one that looked like me.”