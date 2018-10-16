Cafe owner forced to apologise after rude biscuits named ‘Ronaldo Cookies’

A cafe owner who sold biscuits apparently depicting football star Cristiano Ronaldo having sex has issued an apology.

Jose Goncalves, who runs Our Taste Of Portugal in Worcester, said the batch of “Ronaldo cookies” sold out on Monday and had not faced any complaints from his customers.

Mr Goncalves said he believes the 33-year-old Portuguese international is entirely innocent of a rape allegation made by a woman who claims to have been attacked by the star in Las Vegas in 2009. READ MORE: Scottish chippy goes viral after offering monster ‘crunchy box’ for a tenner

In a Facebook post issued after criticism on social media, the cafe owner said: “I love Cristiano Ronaldo. I’m going to defend Ronaldo because I believe in his version.

“I’m sorry if I made people feel bad. I just have to say sorry to everyone.”

Juventus forward Ronaldo has firmly denied the rape allegation, saying it “goes against everything that I am and believe in”.