Bell End street saved as thousands back petition

A street called Bell End is to keep its name after thousands of people signed a petition to save it.

Residents of the street in Rowley Regis, Sandwell, West Midlands, complained that it is one of the rudest road names in England and started a petition to change it in January.

They claimed youngsters would be bullied at school and called on Sandwell Council to rename it because they had become a “laughing stock”.

The petition attracted only 100 signatures but a rival campaign - titled “Leave the Historic Name of Bell End Alone!” - received more than 4,800 supporters.

The rival petition read: “Bell End is a historic name in Rowley Regis.

“None of the residents and locals and those that have longstanding family connections, that are known to me, want this pointless change and in fact find the suggestion that it should be changed deeply offensive.

“If children are being bullied because of the name of their road, the problem is the bullying children, who need educating. Changing a road name will not stop their behaviour.”

A Sandwell Council spokesman confirmed that Bell End would not be changing and said: “We have not received any petitions, either for or against a name change, at this stage.”

The road was ranked fourth on a list of the top 15 most rude-sounding street names in the UK in 2014.

On the 2014 list, Minge Lane beat Slag Lane to be crowned the rudest street name in the UK - with Fanny Hands Lane in Ludford, Lincolnshire, completing the top three.