Fantastic footage shows the Aurora Borealis visible over Loch Lomond, with the phenomenon also photographed in Longniddry, 12 miles east of Edinburgh.

Breath-taking footage shows the Northern Lights visible over Loch Lomond.

Preyanath Canavan captured the footage on March 25 and posted it to social media.

The Aurora Borealis was also spotted in Longniddry, 12 miles east of Edinburgh this week. Steph Leadingham captured images of the phenomenon with her phone.

The Northern Lights over Loch Lomond. | Preyanath Canavan

Where exactly are the Northern Lights?

The Northern Lights form in an oval around the North Pole in an area called the “auroral zone".

Areas in the “auroral zone” include north Norway, Sweden, Finland, Iceland, Greenland, Canada, the north of American state Alaska, and northern Siberia, in Russia.

What month is best to see the Northern Lights?

The best months to see the Northern Lights are September to late March, as these months have the longest dark hours and best viewing conditions.

Where in the UK can you see the Northern Lights?

The best places to see the Northern Lights in the UK are Scotland, Northern Ireland, and northern England.

However, they have on occasion been spotted in the south of England.