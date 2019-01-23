Non-binary categories to be introduced in national Scottish athletics

Have your say

Scotland’s transgender community has welcomed the introduction of a non-binary category in national athletic events.

The national governing body for athletics in Scotland, Scottish Athletics, announced it would introduce a non-binary gender category for athletes from April.

Non-binary people feel their gender identity does not fall into the traditional female or male categories.

READ MORE: Scotland set to be first country in UK to recognise third gender



Scottish Trans Alliance responded to the announcement: “Fabulous news from Scottish Athletics that all of their championship events will now include a non-binary entry category.”

The move follows discussions between the governing body, athletes and event organisers and will run as a pilot with the Scottish 5K Championships at Silverknowes becoming one of the first events with a non-binary category

READ MORE: Bill Jamieson: Transgender politics is a minefield

“The scottishathletics policy on non-binary athletes competing within Scottish national championship events is lodged on our equality pages,” a statement from Scottish Athletics said.

“Timetabling for non-binary competitors will be looked at on a case by case basis, and individually reviewed per event/discipline.”

Support and advice on best practice is to be made available to all event organisers new to hosting events with a non-binary category.