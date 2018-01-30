Noel Gallagher to play Perth as part of BBC music festival

Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift, and Noel Gallagher are among the headliners for a BBC music festival across four venues in the UK, including Scone Castle in Perth.

The former Oasis Rocker will play in Perth as part of the “BBC’s Biggest Weekend” festival in May, which will also live concerts in Swansea, Coventry, and Belfast.

BBC flagship radio stations will be the theme for each of the concerts, with Radio 1 hosting the pop-themed concert in Swansea, featuring Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift.

Perth will share Radio 2 and Radio 3 hosting duties with Coventry, with Gallagher joined by Billy Ocean and Snow Patrol, amongst others.

Belfast’s Titanic Quarter will play host to alternative music station Radio 6, with Beck, the Manic Street Preachers, and Public Service Broadcasting among those playing in Northern Ireland.

The concerts, which have been supported by local councils, will take place from Friday May 25 to Monday May 28.

It represents an extended format of the BBC’s Big Weekend, which typically involves a free concert in a British town or city, with Glasgow hosting in 2014 and Dundee welcoming the festival in 2006.

For the first time, the BBC will charge concert-goers, with day tickets going on sale on Monday February 12 priced at £18.00 plus a £4.50 booking fee.

60 per cent of tickets will be reserved for those who live in the areas covered by Perth & Kinross Council, with a further quarter reserved for those living in Dundee, Falkirk, and Kirkcaldy postcodes.

The final 15 per cent will be available to the general public.