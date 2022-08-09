Two adults and two children were treated in hospital and four houses were destroyed after the blast in Gorse Park, in the Kincaidston area of Ayr.

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) has been investigating the cause of the explosion on 18 October.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Tuesday it confirmed it would not be seeking to prosecute anyone or any company over the incident.

In a statement, a spokesman said: "Our thoughts are with those impacted by this incident.

"Having investigated it fully, the HSE will be taking no further action."

The safety body gave no further information as to what their inquiry concluded was the cause of the explosion.

Four properties were caught in the blast.

A 43-year-old woman and a 16-year-old boy were taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary.