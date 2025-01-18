Nine pictures of UK Women's March in Scottish city

Women called for human rights around the world

Women marched through Edinburgh today in solidarity with those facing oppression and abuse around the world.

The event, which took place in cities globally, as well as across the UK, aimed to highlight abuse and domestic violence.

The Edinburgh march began at the Scottish Parliament and ended at the Meadows, where a rally was held.

The march took place in Edinburgh.

1. Women's rights are human rights

The march took place in Edinburgh. | Lisa Ferguson

Hundreds turned out for the march, which began at the Scottish Parliament.

2. Marching for justice

Hundreds turned out for the march, which began at the Scottish Parliament. | Lisa F

Many carried placards.

3. My body, my choice

Many carried placards. | Lisa Ferguson

Some protesters highlighted a rise in violent crime against women

4. Women marched against oppression.

Some protesters highlighted a rise in violent crime against women | Lisa Ferguson

