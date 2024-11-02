Nicola Sturgeon: My friend Janey Godley 'helped save lives' during pandemic
Former first minister Nicola Sturgeon said comedian Janey Godley “helped save lives” during the pandemic.
Ms Godley, who has died aged 63, won an army of fans with her voiceovers of Ms Sturgeon’s daily coronavirus briefings, with her catchphrase ‘Frank, get the door’ becoming a tonic for many during the health emergency.
Ms Sturgeon said that, as well as bringing humour to the “darkest days” of the pandemic, the comedian took important health messages to a “much wider audience than I would have managed alone”.
“She helped save lives,” Ms Sturgeon added.
Ms Sturgeon, posting on social media platform X, described the news of Ms Godley’s death as “heartbreaking”.
On a visit to Ms Godley at the Prince and Princess of Wales Hospice in Glasgow a couple of weeks ago, the comedian had Ms Sturgeon “in stitches”, despite her fragile state.
Ms Sturgeon added: “Janey Godley truly was a force of nature and one of the funniest people I have ever known.
“Janey was also incredibly kind. And she made the world a better place. A bond was forged between us in the darkest days of Covid when her famous voiceovers of my daily briefings went viral.
“In the toughest of times, she made people laugh - and that was precious.
“She did more than that though. In managing to project the serious public health messages of my briefings to a much wider audience than I would have managed alone, she helped save lives.”
Ms Sturgeon added: “I was so proud to call Janey a friend and will miss her hugely. My heart goes out to her family and many friends - they are in my thoughts today.
“I know Frank will have been there, holding the door for as she went - with a tear in his eye - as I have in mine. RIP my friend.”
