Nicola Sturgeon hits out at Russia over ‘highly likely’ poisoning

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has added her voice to the chorus of condemnation of Russia after Theresa May told the House of Commons that it is ‘highly likely’ the state carried out the poisoning of a former spy in Salisbury

The Prime Minister told MPs that UK investigators had determined that the nerve agent used in the poisoning of former double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter was produced in Russia.

May called the poisoning, using an agent called Novichock, an “indiscriminate and reckless act against the United Kingdom,” and summoned the country’s ambassador to the UK to explain their position.

Ms Sturgeon tweeted her approval of a statement made by SNP Defence Spokesman Stewart McDonald calling the attack sober and terrifying, and added: “Exactly right. Cool heads certainly required but also a firm response. Russia simply cannot be allowed to launch attacks on our streets with impunity.”

Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia, are in a critical condition in hospital after the attack last Saturday in Salisbury, with a policeman who attended the scene also still seriously ill.

The Russian Embassy in the UK said in a statement: “Current policy of the UK Government towards Russia is a very dangerous game played with the British public opinion, which not only sends the investigation upon an unhelpful political track but also bears the risk of more serious long-term consequences for our relations.”