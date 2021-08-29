More than 30 firefighters tackled a “terrible fire” at a Nick Nairn restaurant in Bridge of Allan on Saturday night. (Photo: Sarah Cameron).

Fire crews were called to the scene at Nick’s on Henderson Street at 8.17pm on Saturday and found a “well developed” fire in the kitchen.

Pictures on social media showed smoke and flames pouring from the building in the town near Stirling.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Owner Nick Nairn commented that no one was hurt as a result of what he described as a ‘terrible fire’.

Nairn said in a tweet: “Just to let you know, terrible fire at Nicks BofA tonight, but thankfully all staff and customers unhurt.

“Huge respect and thanks to the emergency services who were incredible.”

Nairn told the Scottish Sun that the fire happened “right in the middle of service" and was a result of a piece of kitchen equipment malfunctioning.

The star chef said the fire took hold within 90 seconds with the establishment ‘exploding’ after staff ran out of CO2 extinguishers to treat the fire.

The blaze in Bridge of Allan (Photo: Sarah Cameron).

He said: “Luckily an off-duty cop and off-duty firefighter were dining with us.

"They assisted with the evacuation.

“It’s scary how quickly it happened. It wasn’t an accident, it was an electrical fire.

(Photo: Sarah Cameron).

"We threw a fire blanket over it and discharged two CO2 extinguishers. But as soon as they ran out, it exploded.

“We’re all standing outside, there’s just devastation. It’s a bitter pill to swallow after the last 18 months. We have to ask ourselves what’s next, we’ve already been flooded.”

The Fire Service confirmed that a ‘well developed fire’ had occurred in the kitchen of the Bridge of Allan restaurant.

Six fire engines and a command support unit were sent to the scene.

Flames engulfed the building last night (Photo: @gavmacn).

Two people were treated for smoke inhalation.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “We got a call at 8.17pm to a building alight. We sent two crews from Dunblane and Tillicoultry.

“On arrival crews confirmed this was a well developed fire within the kitchen and requested further attendance.”

Further appliances and a command support unit were then sent to the scene.

Nairn further tweeted that he was still processing the “enormity” of the fire at the Bridge of Allan restaurant.

Fire engines seen on the streets of Bridge of Allan on Saturday night (Photo: Sarah Cameron).

However, he added that he was “overwhelmed by the love” people have shown him as a result of the devastating blaze.

He added: “Thank you all so much.

"Love right back at you.”A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Officers were called to assist the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service at the scene of a fire at a restaurant on Henderson Street, Bridge of Allan, around 9.45pm on Saturday, 28 August.

"Henderson Street was closed and the incident is being led by the fire service."

Brought up in Callander, Nick Nairn, 62, is one of Scotland's best known celebrity chefs.

He opened his first restaurant, Braeval, near Aberfoyle in 1986 before being awarded a Michelin star five years later.

Nairn is the youngest Scottish chef to win a Michelin star.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.