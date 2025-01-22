The case had been due to begin on Tuesday

The publisher of The Sun newspaper has offered a “full and unequivocal” apology to the Duke of Sussex as it agreed to pay “substantial damages” in a settlement agreed before the start of a lengthy trial.

News Group Newspapers (NGN) apologised for “incidents of unlawful activities” carried out by private investigators working for the tabloid newspaper - as well as incidents of phone hacking.

Harry, 40, alleged he was targeted by journalists and private investigators working for News Group Newspapers (NGN), which also published the now-defunct News Of The World.

On Wednesday morning, Harry’s barrister, David Sherborne said that the parties had “reached an agreement”.

In a statement, the media group said: “NGN also offers a full and unequivocal apology to the Duke of Sussex for the phone hacking, surveillance and misuse of private information by journalists and private investigators instructed by them at the News of the World.”

The statement also apologised for “ damage inflicted on relationships, friendships and family” of the Duke.

It added: “NGN further apologises to the Duke for the impact on him of the extensive coverage and serious intrusion into his private life as well as the private life of Diana, Princess of Wales, his late mother, in particular during his younger years.”

NGN has previously denied unlawful activity took place at The Sun.

An up to 10-week trial was set to begin at the High Court in London on Tuesday, but three requests for adjournments and a Court of Appeal bid meant that the case remained unopened.

Lord Tom Watson, former Labour deputy leader, was also taking legal action against the publisher, but also settled his claim.

NGN said: “NGN also offers a full and unequivocal apology to Lord Watson for the unwarranted intrusion carried out into his private life during his time in Government by the News of the World during the period 2009-2011. This includes him being placed under surveillance in 2009 by journalists at the News of the World and those instructed by them.

“NGN also acknowledges and apologises for the adverse impact this had on Lord Watson's family and has agreed to pay him substantial damages.”

It also said it acknowledged that claims information was being passed covertly to Lord Watson from within News International was “false”.

Lord Watson praised the Duke of Sussex for his “bravery and astonishing courage” for bringing legal claims against “the big beasts of the tabloid jungle”, adding: “We are grateful to him for his unwavering support and his determination under extraordinary pressure.”

After two earlier requests for adjournments on Tuesday, thought to be related to settlement discussions, Mr Justice Fancourt refused a third request for a delay as both sides had had “ample time to seek to resolve their differences”.

The Duke of Sussex's barrister, David Sherborne, arrives at the Rolls Building in London. | PA

Following a short break, lawyers for both sides asked for the green light to challenge the judge’s decision to not provide a further delay at the Court of Appeal.

While Mr Justice Fancourt denied the request, the lawyers could go to the Court of Appeal itself, meaning Tuesday’s hearing was adjourned in any event.

Several other high-profile figures have settled their cases against NGN, with 39 people settling claims between July and December last year.

In April, the High Court heard that actor Hugh Grant had settled his case against NGN because of the risk of a £10 million legal bill if his case went to trial.