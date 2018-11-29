New portrait of the Queen unveiled at Palace of Holyroodhouse

A new portrait of the Queen has gone on display at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

The oil painting of the monarch in her grand ceremonial robes and collar of the Order of the Thistle now hangs in the Royal Dining Room, which is still used by the Windsors for entertaining.

The oil painting of the monarch now hangs in the Royal Dining Room. Picture: Nicola Jane Philipps/Royal Collection Trust//PA Wire

The background to the image by artist Nicky Philipps is a view of Salisbury Crags, a series of cliffs in nearby Holyrood Park, depicted with imposing, dramatic grey clouds on the skyline.

Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh is the Queen’s official royal residence in Scotland, and the portrait was commissioned by The Royal Collection Trust as part of a programme of investment to enhance the visitor experience at the palace.

READ MORE: Contactless payment coming to Edinburgh-West Lothian buses this weekend

Philipps, who has painted the Queen before, as well as Princes William and Harry, said of having worked on the commission: “It’s nerve-wracking, but it is enormous fun.”

Visitors to the palace will be able to see the portrait in the ornate dining room with its sage green walls and table dressed with candelabra.

The picture hangs alongside a portrait of the Queen Mother, painted by Sir William Oliphant Hutchison in 1967, in which she wears the sash, badge and star of the Order of the Thistle, the highest order of chivalry in Scotland.

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital