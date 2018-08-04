New Indian street food restaurant to open in Edinburgh

Have your say

A new street food restaurant is set to open in the Capital.

Wrapchic will open on Princes Street on Tuesday 7th August.

Specialising in Indian street food and specialities such such as naan wraps, tortillas and rice bowls, the restaurant offers a taste of India on the streets of the Capital.

Meals are custom made offering dishes for vegans, vegetarians, and those who are gluten or dairy-free, and all meat is halal.

Diners can either sit in or take away

In a few weeks Edinburgh’s second Wrapchic will be opening in Ocean Terminal Shopping Centre, and the brand has plans to expand across Scotland in the coming months.

