New GP contract approved after backing from profession

The BMA’s Scottish GP Committee (SGPC) has today taken the decision to implement the proposed new GP contract for Scotland, following strong backing in a poll of the profession.

The poll which asked if the contract should be implemented ran from 7 December to 4 January and saw the contract backed by 71.5% of participating GPs, while 28.5% were opposed.

Dr Alan McDevitt, Chair of the BMA’s Scottish GP Committee said: “I am delighted that the proposed contract that we have worked with the Scottish Government to create will now be implemented.

“I truly believe that this contract offers stability and security of funding for practices in Scotland and will help to reduce the pressures of GP workload and improve GP recruitment and retention.

“The decision to proceed with implementation of this new contract reflects the high level of support for the contract shown in the poll of the profession and the views fed back through local medical committees.

“However, as with any poll there are inevitably those who did not feel able to give their support to the contract.

“We have heard the concerns that they have raised with us, particularly around how additional services and health professionals will be provided in rural areas and their concerns about the income and expenses guarantee.

“A short life working group tasked with providing solutions so that the contract is delivered in a way that works well for rural areas will be established, which will also look for further ways in which rural general practice can be supported.

“This contract offers something to GP practices in every part of Scotland and I hope that young doctors will be encouraged by the direction we are going in to choose a career in general practice.

“I am delighted that the profession has backed this contract and we can now move forward to implementing the changes that general practice in Scotland needs.”

