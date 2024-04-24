New Creative Director to take the wheel at The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo

The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo has announced one of the country’s leading outdoor performance specialists as its new Creative Director.

Alan Lane will take over from Michael Braithwaite, the first ever dedicated Creative Director, who completes his planned and highly successful three-year Show run this August following the conclusion of the Show, Journeys.

Having spent 20 years as Founder and Artistic Director of the theatre company Slung Low, Alan has worked on a variety of outdoor spectaculars for organisations including the BBC, the Royal Shakespeare Company and Liverpool, European Capital of Culture, and brings passion and a host of experience to the role.

Alan Lane is the new creative director of The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo

Currently based in Leeds, Alan grew up with both his father and grandfather in the military, and much inspired by them became an Army Reservist in 2015. Alan’s experience in the Army Reserve and as creative consultant for the Army Expo 2022 and 2023, will help take Tattoo performances to new dynamic and immersive levels.

He was also co-director of The Awakening in 2023, the opening ceremony of LEEDS 2023 - a year of culture, with the show performed in Headingley Stadium featuring an eclectic mix of dancers, music, and a variety of performances to celebrate the city’s culture.

In Micheal’s final year, Alan will join the Tattoo team next month as planning for this year’s Show takes shape, taking this time to get under the skin of the Tattoo production and brand, while learning from the expert teams to build plans for the much anticipated 75th Anniversary Show.

Jason Barrett, CEO of The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, said: “Firstly, I’d like to say a huge thank you and congratulations to our outgoing Creative Director, Michael Braithwaite, whose passion and dedication has helped us deliver spectacular performances throughout his tenure and we wish him all the best for the future.

“Our success beyond this year will be the result of the creative foundation laid by Michael over his four years and three shows as the Tattoo’s first ever Creative Director. And for this, we are forever grateful. Michael’s work, along with the entire production team’s efforts, makes way for our next chapter to be led by our new Creative Director.

“Alan joins at what is an incredibly exciting juncture in the Tattoo’s history, with the 75th anniversary on the horizon and growth beyond Edinburgh in the years to come. His wealth of experience, obvious talent and creative vision will be a real boost for us at the Tattoo and I’m looking forward to working alongside him over the coming years as we seek to wow audiences both at home and abroad.”

The Tattoo is rooted in creativity and connection with a special ability to bring people together on a local and international scale. Throughout the Tattoo’s history, there is a deep understanding of the importance of connection and wider contribution to community through charitable contributions.

For his services to the community in South Leeds during COVID-19, Alan was awarded a British Empire Medal (BEM), aligning with the Tattoo’s mission to increase donations to support associated organisations.

Alan Lane said: “Throughout my career, I have been honoured to work on large scale productions around the world, but nothing compares to the spectacle of the Tattoo.

“When the role was advertised, I had so many friends and family share the position with me as they knew, like I did, this is a once in a lifetime role. It’s the perfect opportunity to combine my military experience as an Army Reservist and my career as a performance director to continue to create the world’s greatest immersive event on the Castle Esplanade and beyond. I can’t wait to get going.”

Following a period of discovery with Michael Braithwaite, Alan will take over as Creative Director from September, where planning for next year’s 75th anniversary Show will be developed.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at edintattoo.co.uk/tickets or on the phone, 0131 225 1188. The Show will run from 2-24 August 2024, with Presenting Partner, Innis & Gunn, offering a bar service at the event.

Journeys will transport audiences on an international cultural journey, with the Royal Navy taking on the role of lead service, bringing together the voices and stories that connect the worldwide company of The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo. Returning to the Castle Esplanade will be Tattoo favourites, from the Massed Pipes and Drums to the emotive Lone Piper, alongside the culture and vibrance of an international cast.