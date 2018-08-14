Netflix blockbuster about Robert the Bruce given premiere date

A lavish new Netflix film about Robert the Bruce is to open one of the world’s biggest film festivals before it is launched on the streaming service.

Outlaw King, which features Star Trek favourite Chris Pine in the lead role, will be given the red carpet treatment at the Toronto International Film Festival on 6 September.

Made by Glasgow-based Sigma films, award-winning director David Mackenzie’s latest feature was awarded a record £1 million in funding by arts agency Creative Scotland.

READ MORE: Netflix film on Robert the Bruce to bring ‘huge benefits’ to Scotland

However an extensive shoot across the country, including locations at Craigmillar, Blackness and Doune castles, Aviemore, Linlithgow Palace and Glencoe, is believed to have been worth at least £17.5 million for the economy.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Florence Pugh, Billy Howle, James Cosmo, Tony Curran, Steven Cree, Chris Fulton and Alistair Mackenzie, the director’s actor brother, are also in the cast of the film, which will launched on Netflix in November.

Robbie Allen, screen executive at Creative Scotland, said: “We’re enormously excited and proud to see the epic Outlaw King receive its Premiere at one of the world most important film festivals.”

Culture secretary Fiona Hyslop said: “Outlaw King will show our rich history, stunning locations and creativity to the world.”