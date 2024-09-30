Works to restore the Nelson Monument on the top of Edinburgh’s Calton Hill have begun, with the essential works including the restoration of the historic time ball.

The 200-year-old landmark was closed in 2020 during the Covid-19 lockdowns before briefly reopening in the summer. The popular 32-metre-high attraction has now been closed whilst a team of specialist engineers work to refurbish the structure’s famous time ball - a rare naval navigation system that helped sailors in the Firth of Forth keep time.

The Nelson Monument in Edinburgh was completed in 1815. A time ball was added in 1853 | Third Party

Managed by Museums and Galleries Edinburgh, it is hoped that the Nelson Monument will reopen later in the year following structural fabric assessments and rehabilitation works.

Stuart Fleming, director at civil and structural engineering firm Will Rudd Edinburgh, said: “As a structural engineer, with great interest in historic buildings who has seen this monument as part of the historic skyline of Edinburgh since I was a boy, it is incredibly exciting to be able to work on its restoration.

“Time balls are largely obsolete in modern day naval navigation, but with only a handful remaining in the UK and across the world, it is so important that we preserve them where we can, and keep this one in working order.

“Like many tourists and the Edinburgh public, we are keen to see the tower open for use once again. We are working flexibly with the City of Edinburgh Council to allow them to bring the museum and other facilities into use when needed during our works.”Designed by Robert Burn to resemble an upside down telescope, the Nelson Monument was completed in 1815 to commemorate Vice Admiral Horatio Nelson’s death and the British victory over the French and Spanish naval fleets at the Battle of Trafalgar.

Stuart Fleming of Will Rudd inspects Nelson Monument during the works | Third Party

The time ball was added in 1853 by Astronomer Royal, Professor Charles Piazzi Smyth. The time ball was once synchronised with Edinburgh Castle’s one o’clock gun, but after being damaged in 2007 was removed two years later.

MJ O’Shaugnessy managing director of Will Rudd Glasgow, who carried out the conservation engineering review, said: “From a conservation engineering perspective, the primary objective was to ensure that any interventions to the building’s fabric were both appropriate and feasible, given the monument’s historical significance and its prominence in a heavily trafficked public space.

“The restoration of the time ball, in particular, requires delicate and expert craftsmanship, to be carried out in a safe, controlled workshop environment. The repairs will focus on preserving the spirit of the original time ball by using matching materials and techniques where possible, while placing a renewed emphasis on durability. This approach ensures the fabric is protected and can continue to be appreciated for many years to come, ultimately safeguarding the legacy of this historically important building.”