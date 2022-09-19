What shops are closed for the Queen’s funeral today? Which supermarkets are open?

Many UK supermarkets have updated their opening hours for the Queen’s funeral today.

This includes Aldi, Asda, Lidl, Morrisons, M&S, Sainsbury’s, Tesco, and Waitrose who have announced changes as a sign of respect on this day of national mourning.

While many stores are closing for today, others are only operating under reduced hours.

A general view of a Lidl store in Crowthorne, Berkshire.

Here’s the list of supermarkets affected by the Queen’s funeral today and what you can expect.

Aldi - closed

The supermarket chain from Germany announced it will close for the bank holiday.

In a post on their social media, Aldi wrote: “As a mark of respect, all Aldi stores across the UK will close on Monday, September 19, to allow our store colleagues to pay tribute to Her Majesty the Queen.”

Asda - closed until 5pm

Asda closed from midnight yesterday, 18 September, and reopens today at 5pm after the Queen’s funeral.

Online delivery services will also be suspended.

A spokesperson for Asda said: “As a mark of respect for Her Majesty The Queen, all Asda stores will be closed on Monday, September 19, until 5pm, to allow our customers and colleagues to recognise the passing of our late monarch and commemorate her steadfast service to our nation.”

Lidl - closed

The German discount chain announced it will be closed on today’s bank holiday.

A Lidl spokesperson said: “We can confirm that, as a mark of respect and in honour of Queen Elizabeth II, we will be closing all of our stores across England, Scotland, and Wales for the day of Her Majesty’s funeral, Monday, September 19.”

“We are grateful to all Lidl customers for their understanding and will be keeping all who mourn Her Royal Highness in our thoughts during this time.”

Morrisons - closed (petrol stations reopen at 5pm)

Morrisons supermarkets will be closed however their petrol stations are due to reopen at 5pm today.

A spokesperson for the supermarket said: “"All our supermarkets will be closed on Monday, September 19, as a mark of respect and so colleagues can pay tribute to Her Majesty."

M&S - mostly closed

M&S is ceasing customer deliveries today and closing M&S owned stores across the UK.

However, there are some exceptions in London and Windsor with respect to mourners.

These stores will close at 10:30am, except for four stores nearby Westminster Abbey and Windsor Castle, which will reopen after the funeral service.

Stuart Machin, M&S’ CEO, said: "It is right that we make changes to our operational arrangements on the day of the funeral to ensure our colleagues across our stores and distribution network can participate, whilst supporting customers as they show their respects too.

"That’s why on Monday 19th September we will cease customer delivery services and close M&S owned stores in the UK for the entire day, with some limited exceptions in London and Windsor, which will close for the duration of the service."

Sainsbury’s - mostly closed

Sainsbury’s stores will close for the Queen’s funeral today as well as Argos stores.

However, the chain’s convenience stores and petrol stations should open from 5pm to 10pm.

This is a select number of stores in London which will stay open to support mourners leaving the Queen’s service today.

A company spokesperson said: "We are deeply saddened by the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

"In honour of Her Majesty and so our colleagues can pay their respects, all Sainsbury’s supermarkets and Argos stores will be closed on Monday, September 19.

"This includes Groceries Online and Argos Fast Track delivery.

"Our convenience stores and petrol filling stations will be open from 5pm-10pm to allow our customers to pick up essential items, while select stores in central London will open to serve those attending the funeral in person."

Tesco - mostly closed

All of Tesco’s large stores will be closed today, and any home deliveries scheduled will also be cancelled.

However, Express stores will open from 5pm, and a small number of Tesco stores in central London will remain open all day in preparation for people who attended the Queen’s commemorations.

Jason Tarry, the CEO of Tesco UK, said: “Our thoughts and condolences are with the Royal Family as we mourn the loss of our longest-serving British monarch.

“On the morning of the funeral on Monday, September 19, our stores across the UK will remain closed to allow our colleagues to pay their respects.”

Waitrose - mostly closed

Waitrose will close their stores with the exception of six shops located in London and Windsor which will close for the funeral today.

Waitrose will not perform any deliveries today but said it is helping customers form other arrangements for this.

A statement on Waitrose’s twitter said: "Waitrose stores will be closed on Monday.