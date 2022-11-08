For those wanting to swap the daily grind for lovely views, plenty of outdoor space and some fine fresh air, buying a campsite on the Isle of Arran could be a tempting prospect.

Bridgend Campsite on the western side of the island in the Firth of Clyde has come on the market for £375,000.

It comes with views to Machrie Standing Stones on Machrie Moor and across the water to Kintyre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also included in the price of the 15-pitch site on the outskirts of Shiskine are two tenanted cottages, which have good environmental credentials and are fitted with heat pumps and solar panels.

Anthony Zdanowicz, an associate at the Hamilton and Ayr offices of DM Hall Chartered Surveyor, said the sale of such a “rarely available” site was not only an “inherently viable” business proposition, but also a “most desirable lifestyle opportunity”.

He said: “The perennially popular holiday accommodation is perfectly situated for exploring Arran’s wild West Coast, which stretches for 25 miles from Lochranza to Kilmory, while at the same time it is only a short hop across the String Road to all the facilities of Brodick.

“The substantial site nestles halfway up the Shiskine Glen from Blackwaterfoot and consists of 15 pitches for camper vans, caravans or tents, all with electricity hook-ups, and all the comforts associated with a first-rate, customer-focused operation."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bridgend Campsite on the Isle of Arran is now on the market and is being presented as a 'lifestyle opportunity' for the buyer. PIC: Contributed.

Mr Zdanowicz added: “The two cottages, which attract rentals of between £350 and £500 pcm, have been converted from an old stable block and retain an old-world charm while tapping into up-to-the-minute technologies such as solar panels and heat pumps.”

He said a high level of interest was expected in the campsite and cottages, adding: “The Bridgend Campsite and its associated properties are extremely well-positioned to take advantage of a surge in tourist activity which, at this time, shows no sign of abating.”