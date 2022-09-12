LiveUpdates as thousands queue at St Giles’ Cathedral as Queen's coffin lies in rest | King Charles III to arrive in Edinburgh
King Charles III is to make his first visit as monarch to Parliament, where the Commons and Lords will offer condolences
His Majesty will then lead the royal family in a poignant procession behind the coffin of his mother when it travels to an Edinburgh cathedral to allow the public to pay their respects.
Thousands of people are expected to line Edinburgh's streets as Scotland says its final farewell to the Queen – as her coffin is transported in a procession along the Royal Mile to St Giles' Cathedral this afternoon.
Gun salutes will be fired every minute, with the final round of shots being fired as the hearse stops outside the cathedral.
Following the ceremony, the King will join the procession of the Queen’s coffin to St Giles Cathedral where the couple, accompanied by other members of the royal family, will attend a service of prayer and reflection for the life of the Queen.
Later, the King will receive the First Minister of Scotland, followed by the Presiding Officer, at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.
Last updated: Monday, 12 September, 2022, 13:30
The Ceremony of the Keys is now under way, with King Charles III being given the ceremonial keys to the city of Edinburgh.
The current scene at the Meadows with the line stretching back from North Meadow walk to the tennis courts
The King and Queen Consort have arrived at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh ahead of a series of engagements in the city.
After getting out of a car, the monarch spent time meeting members of the public behind a barricade and shaking their hands.
He also received gifts of flowers from well-wishers ahead of attending a Ceremony of the Keys and inspecting the guard of honour.
The current scenes in Edinburgh
The King and Queen Consort have arrived at Edinburgh Airport ahead of engagements in Scotland including the procession of his mother’s coffin to St Giles’ Cathedral this afternoon.