UK Interest Rates rise to 1 percent amid Bank of England warning economy will go into reverse over cost of living crisis

Members of the Bank's nine-strong Monetary Policy Committee voted 6-3 to increase rates from 0.75% to 1% - the fourth time they have voted for a rise in a row and taking rates to a level not seen since 2009.

Three members called for a bigger increase to 1.25% due to worries over rocketing inflation, with the Bank ramping up its forecast for Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation to rise from 7% currently to over 10% in October - its highest level for 40 years - due to soaring energy prices.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a grim set of forecasts, the Bank predicts growth will contract in the final three months of 2022 as the cost squeeze sees households rein in their spending.