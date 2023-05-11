All Sections
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said it was the actions of Russia alone that have led to the missiles being provided

Alan Young
By Alan Young
Published 11th May 2023, 13:01 BST
Updated 11th May 2023, 13:13 BST
Ben Wallace making a statement on Ukraine, to the House of Commons in London on May 11, 2023.Ben Wallace making a statement on Ukraine, to the House of Commons in London on May 11, 2023.
Ben Wallace making a statement on Ukraine, to the House of Commons in London on May 11, 2023.

Ukrainians will have the “best chance to defend themselves” after the UK’s donation of Storm Shadow cruise missiles, the Defence Secretary has said.

Ben Wallace confirmed that he and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak had agreed to authorise the donation after continued Russian attacks on Ukraine.

He told the House of Commons: “Today I can confirm that the UK is donating Storm Shadow missiles to Ukraine.

“Storm Shadow is a long-range, conventional-only, precision-strike capability. It complements the long-range systems already gifted, including Himars and Harpoon missiles, as well as Ukraine’s own Neptune cruise missile.”

He added: “The donation of these weapons systems gives Ukraine the best chance to defend themselves against Russia’s continued brutality, especially the deliberate targeting of Ukrainian civilian infrastructure, which is against international law.

“Ukraine has a right to be able to defend itself against this.”

